An Oak Ridge man is facing several charges from multiple jurisdictions after he allegedly fled police in two incidents on the same night, one of which officers say involved a stolen truck that he later set on fire.
Days later, he was tracked down by the U.S. Marshal's Service and Cape Girardeau County deputies. He was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 17. The pursuits occurred Saturday, Jan. 13.
Zachary R. Wipfler faces five charges from Perry County, where the alleged incidents began. Meanwhile, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office filed three warrants, which are awaiting review by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office. In addition to deputies in Perry and Cape Girardeau Counties, police in Cape Girardeau were involved in the pursuits as well.
The probable-cause statement issued from Perry County states that Wipfler was driving a BMW with stolen license plates. When an officer attempted to engage a traffic stop, Wipfler fled. The probable-cause statement says Wipfler reached speeds approaching 130 mph and that he sped through seven intersections, some of which had stop signs, at 60 mph. The probable-cause statement does not make it clear whether deputies disengaged the pursuit or whether Wipfler outran them. An attempt to reach the sheriff's office Thursday afternoon, Jan. 18, for clarification wasn't successful.
The probable-cause affidavit states Wipfler lost control of the BMW on a county road, where the vehicle came to a stop on roadside grass. Perry County deputy Jeremiah Owens said in the probable cause that methamphetamine was found in the BMW. After abandoning the BMW, Wipfler entered a nearby garage and stole a 2004 GMC Sierra, according to the statement.
While in the truck, Wipfler was spotted driving in Cape Girardeau County, according to sheriff public information officer Cody Windbigler.
Windbigler said in an interview that county and city officers engaged in the pursuit but backed off because of the danger the chase was posing to the public. The truck was later found abandoned and burned in Stoddard County.
Windbigler explained that Wipfler was being held on a pair of Cape Girardeau County warrants: failure to obey a judge's order, a Class D felony; failure to appear, a Class D felony; and a Perry County warrant for a stolen vehicle.
In Perry County, Wipfler faces Class D felony charges of stealing a motor vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance; and a Class E felony of resisting arrest by fleeing, according to Missouri's online court records system.
Class D felonies are punishable by up to seven years in prison or one year in the county jail. The court also can impose a fine of up to $10,000.
Judge Craig D. Brewer issued a $50,000 cash-only bond. In Cape Girardeau County, Judge Frank Miller also issued a $50,000 bond, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on social media. Additional traffic charges related to the pursuit are expected to be filed.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.