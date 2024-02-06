An Oak Ridge man is facing several charges from multiple jurisdictions after he allegedly fled police in two incidents on the same night, one of which officers say involved a stolen truck that he later set on fire.

Days later, he was tracked down by the U.S. Marshal's Service and Cape Girardeau County deputies. He was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 17. The pursuits occurred Saturday, Jan. 13.

Zachary R. Wipfler faces five charges from Perry County, where the alleged incidents began. Meanwhile, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office filed three warrants, which are awaiting review by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office. In addition to deputies in Perry and Cape Girardeau Counties, police in Cape Girardeau were involved in the pursuits as well.

The probable-cause statement issued from Perry County states that Wipfler was driving a BMW with stolen license plates. When an officer attempted to engage a traffic stop, Wipfler fled. The probable-cause statement says Wipfler reached speeds approaching 130 mph and that he sped through seven intersections, some of which had stop signs, at 60 mph. The probable-cause statement does not make it clear whether deputies disengaged the pursuit or whether Wipfler outran them. An attempt to reach the sheriff's office Thursday afternoon, Jan. 18, for clarification wasn't successful.

The probable-cause affidavit states Wipfler lost control of the BMW on a county road, where the vehicle came to a stop on roadside grass. Perry County deputy Jeremiah Owens said in the probable cause that methamphetamine was found in the BMW. After abandoning the BMW, Wipfler entered a nearby garage and stole a 2004 GMC Sierra, according to the statement.