Oak Ridge man arrested on sex charges

Banner C. Meyer, 20, of Oak Ridge was arrested Wednesday on two counts of second-degree sexual trafficking of a child.
According to a probable-cause statement written by Missouri Highway Patrolman Sgt. Jeremy Weadon, police made contact with Meyer at his home in reference to an ongoing child pornography investigation. While being interviewed, Meyer admitted to using his cell phone to record two pornographic videos of a 12-year old girl earlier this year.
One video, according to the probable-cause statement, was approximately 23 minutes long, and Meyer's face is visible at the beginning. In the video, the child's genitals are exposed multiple times. When shown still images of the video, Meyer was able to identify the child to officers.
Meyer also admitted to using his phone to download, view and distribute other child porn over the internet.
"Banner Meyer is a danger to society, especially children in the local area," Weadon wrote in his probable-cause statement. "This investigation is just beginning. With people across the world being connected through mobile devices on the internet, he could potentially connect with a child in secret. He could also reconnect with some of his online sources for child pornography and continue to trade files and obtain new images of child pornography."
Second-degree sexual trafficking of a child is punishable by a minimum of 10 years to life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.
Meyer remains in custody at Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled Jan. 8 before Judge Frank Miller at Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.
