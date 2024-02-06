Oak Ridge man arrested on sex charges

Banner C. Meyer, 20, of Oak Ridge was arrested Wednesday on two counts of second-degree sexual trafficking of a child.

According to a probable-cause statement written by Missouri Highway Patrolman Sgt. Jeremy Weadon, police made contact with Meyer at his home in reference to an ongoing child pornography investigation. While being interviewed, Meyer admitted to using his cell phone to record two pornographic videos of a 12-year old girl earlier this year.

One video, according to the probable-cause statement, was approximately 23 minutes long, and Meyer's face is visible at the beginning. In the video, the child's genitals are exposed multiple times. When shown still images of the video, Meyer was able to identify the child to officers.