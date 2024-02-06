Oak Ridge High School was honored this week for its excellence in enrolling students with the federal financial aid program, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Within the Show-Me FAFSA Challenge, Oak Ridge won for Most Improved and Most Innovative Strategy.

Rhonda McClanahan, the K-12 school counselor at the high school, explained the purpose of the annual competition, running since October 2020.

"It's basically challenging every school to improve how their students fill out the FAFSA," McClanahan said.

As one of 11 public high schools in Missouri to be recognized, Oak Ridge has represented the southeastern portion of the state in the small school category, reserved for high schools with 500 students or fewer enrolled.

The brainchild of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the "Show-Me FAFSA Challenge" rewards schools that help students plan for financial responsibility.