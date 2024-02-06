Oak Ridge schools are taking advantage of a Missouri State Board of Education (MSBE) exemption and will open the 362-student K-12 district Aug. 12, nearly two weeks earlier than state law normally permits.

In a letter to district families and available on the school’s Facebook page, superintendent Adrian Eftink cited “lost face-to-face time with teachers” related to COVID-19 as one rationale for the early start for the school in northwestern Cape Girardeau County.

“Right now, we may be the earliest (in Missouri) to reopen, yes,” said Eftink, who is beginning his 18th year as superintendent.

Eftink said Oak Ridge does not have the final permission from MSBE to proceed with the mid-August start date, but approval is anticipated.

Eftink, in his letter, said the district is “very much in the weeds” of planning out class schedules, social distancing, sanitizing protocols, quarantine possibilities, bus routes, athletics and activities.

A COVID-19 task force, Eftink said, will be assembled to “finish developing a comprehensive return to school plan.”

Eftink said more complete details of the plan will be released later this month.

The Oak Ridge School Board gave its approval to the accelerated reopening at its June 29 meeting.

“It’s going to be a task (to reopen),” admitted Eftink, who said 2020 has been a year like no other.