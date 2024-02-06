Oak Ridge schools are taking advantage of a Missouri State Board of Education (MSBE) exemption and will open the 362-student K-12 district Aug. 12, nearly two weeks earlier than state law normally permits.
In a letter to district families and available on the school’s Facebook page, superintendent Adrian Eftink cited “lost face-to-face time with teachers” related to COVID-19 as one rationale for the early start for the school in northwestern Cape Girardeau County.
“Right now, we may be the earliest (in Missouri) to reopen, yes,” said Eftink, who is beginning his 18th year as superintendent.
Eftink said Oak Ridge does not have the final permission from MSBE to proceed with the mid-August start date, but approval is anticipated.
Eftink, in his letter, said the district is “very much in the weeds” of planning out class schedules, social distancing, sanitizing protocols, quarantine possibilities, bus routes, athletics and activities.
A COVID-19 task force, Eftink said, will be assembled to “finish developing a comprehensive return to school plan.”
Eftink said more complete details of the plan will be released later this month.
The Oak Ridge School Board gave its approval to the accelerated reopening at its June 29 meeting.
“It’s going to be a task (to reopen),” admitted Eftink, who said 2020 has been a year like no other.
“By far, this has been the most difficult year to plan and organize when every day there seems to be change,” he said.
Eftink acknowledged families may have already scheduled August vacations conflicting with the moved-up class year.
“The district will work with staff and families to coordinate planned absences,” he advised.
Eftink said he realizes some students and staff may not feel comfortable, given the daily updates about COVID-19 cases, to return this soon.
“Medically fragile people, yes, may say it is not suitable,” said Eftink, “(but) our goal is to keep anxiety as low as we can so (students) can learn.”
The hurry-up start option for Missouri schools, a one-year waiver, was approved May 12 by MSBE.
State statute generally permits a district to open no earlier than 14 calendar days before the first Monday in September. This year, that date is Aug. 24.
Margie Vandeven, Missouri’s education commissioner, said this spring the exemption is being offered to districts with the welfare of students in mind.
“The longer kids are away from the classroom and from instruction,” Vandeven said in a statement, “the harder it is for them to catch up.
“That is particularly clear in our youngest learners and does create concern for us.”
