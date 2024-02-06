Oak Ridge Boys coming back to SEMO District Fair

The Oak Ridge Boys have been a household name with hits such as "Elvira", "Bobbie Sue" and "Thank God for Kids".

Some of the faces have changed over time, but the band has been together for a half-century and has a special bond of brotherhood, according to Richard Sterban, who sings the band's iconic bass.

"We have a special relationship between the four of us, each man brings something new to the table. We learned long ago the differences and how to appreciate them all," he said

After more than 50 years, the Oak Ridge Boys still bring excitement to their fans, with the group standing the test of time. Sterban said this is because the band members love what they do.

"We love doing what we do and look forward to getting on stage and making music. During the pandemic, it took a toll on us, and now we have a new appreciation."

Submitted

Submitted

As the band members have gotten older, they still approach each show and stage as they have for years. Being known for their harmonic voices, not much has changed other than the technology, according to Sterban.

The Oak Ridge Boys have seen the audience grow with them and, in many ways, the group has been passed down from generation to generation. Sterban said he has been told by many fans they were put on to the Oak Ridge Boys by their grandparents and now enjoy them with their own families.