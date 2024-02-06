Oak Ridge Boys coming back to SEMO District Fair

The Oak Ridge Boys have been a household name with hits such as "Elvira", "Bobbie Sue" and "Thank God for Kids".
Some of the faces have changed over time, but the band has been together for a half-century and has a special bond of brotherhood, according to Richard Sterban, who sings the band's iconic bass.
"We have a special relationship between the four of us, each man brings something new to the table. We learned long ago the differences and how to appreciate them all," he said
After more than 50 years, the Oak Ridge Boys still bring excitement to their fans, with the group standing the test of time. Sterban said this is because the band members love what they do.
"We love doing what we do and look forward to getting on stage and making music. During the pandemic, it took a toll on us, and now we have a new appreciation."
As the band members have gotten older, they still approach each show and stage as they have for years. Being known for their harmonic voices, not much has changed other than the technology, according to Sterban.
The Oak Ridge Boys have seen the audience grow with them and, in many ways, the group has been passed down from generation to generation. Sterban said he has been told by many fans they were put on to the Oak Ridge Boys by their grandparents and now enjoy them with their own families.
The Oak Ridge Boys will be coming to Cape Girardeau for the SEMO District Fair and will take the Grandstage on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Sterban said the group has been in the Cape Girardeau area before and looks forward to coming here once again.
Audience members can look forward to hearing many of the band's signature songs.
Sterban is known for his deep "oom-pa-pa-oom-pa-pa-mow-mow" line in "Elvira" and said he loves looking out into the audience during this part as audience members, especially men, try to sing it with him.
He also said if he had to pick a favorite song to perform it would be "Thank God for Kids", saying when they sing this particular song it moves people to tears and those with children usually hug them tight during it.
As well as singing the signature songs, the Oak Ridge Boys will be performing in a front porch informal way, hence the tour name, Front Porch Singin' Tour. They will be adding in new songs, as well as gospel hits, to their set list.
"Songs are inspiration and healing in nature. We encourage people when we sing songs. They have a positive message, and we hope our music will help people and get them through their tough times," Sterban said.
As the band has been together for more than 50 years, Sterban's advice to those inspired who want to follow in the band's footsteps and pursue a career in music is to keep at your craft.
"When you perform, perform to the very best of your ability. You never know when good things will happen to you," Sterban said.
Tickets to see the Oak Ridge Boys are $30. To buy tickets, go to www.semofair.com/grandstand-entertainment. Ticket prices include gate entry.
