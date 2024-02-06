Oak Ridge ag teacher named finalist for Golden Owl Award

Oak Ridge agriculture education teacher Rich Thomas was recently named one of seven finalists for the inaugural Golden Owl Award, presented to the Missouri Agriculture Educator of the Year.
The Golden Owl Award was cre ated through a partnership between the Missouri FFA Foundation and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. to recognize the contributions of the state’s leading agriculture teachers.
Thomas was first chosen as one of 18 semifinalists out of nearly 400 nominees. He then was surprised at Oak Ridge High School with a $500 cash prize, and now will be recognized along with the other six finalists at the 96th annual Missouri FFA State Convention on Thursday, April 18, in Columbia.
"There’s no doubt it’s definitely a tremendous honor," Thomas said. "To just be thought of and to have colleagues, co-workers and folks from across the state think that you’re doing a good job (is an honor). ... I’ve always felt like agriculture is the backbone of the United States, the backbone of our country. Being able to have a part in that, teaching my students but also being able to represent the southeast part of the state is definitely a tremendous honor."
Thomas — a native of Silex who is in his second year as Oak Ridge’s ag teacher — will have a chance to receive a $3,000 cash prize and the Golden Owl Award trophy if he is chosen as the winner. While he said he feels honored to be a finalist, Thomas doesn’t necessarily feel like he is at the same level as the other finalists.
"I think it’s nice to be nominated and I think it’s nice to be recognized, but I would admit as an educator, there’s a lot of great teachers that are out there and a lot of great folks that are doing amazing work who came before me," Thomas said. "It’s nice to be mentioned in the same category, but those older, more experienced teachers that you’ve seen and watched for years, you say, ‘Wow, they do a great job’ and you just kind of hope to be in the same class as them, but definitely not leading the class."
Thomas praised Oak Ridge’s administration, school board and members of the community for their support during his short tenure in the school district.
"As educators, it’s important for us to feel the support of the community," Thomas said. "Sometimes the gains and the amount of pay isn’t equal to other professions and other industries, but to know that you’ve got administrators, you’ve got community members and you’ve got school board members that are there supporting you and encouraging you to continue to do the work that you do, I think that’s important."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.