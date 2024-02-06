Oak Ridge ag teacher named finalist for Golden Owl Award

Oak Ridge agriculture education teacher Rich Thomas was recently named one of seven finalists for the inaugural Golden Owl Award, presented to the Missouri Agriculture Educator of the Year.

The Golden Owl Award was cre ated through a partnership between the Missouri FFA Foundation and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. to recognize the contributions of the state’s leading agriculture teachers.

Thomas was first chosen as one of 18 semifinalists out of nearly 400 nominees. He then was surprised at Oak Ridge High School with a $500 cash prize, and now will be recognized along with the other six finalists at the 96th annual Missouri FFA State Convention on Thursday, April 18, in Columbia.

"There’s no doubt it’s definitely a tremendous honor," Thomas said. "To just be thought of and to have colleagues, co-workers and folks from across the state think that you’re doing a good job (is an honor). ... I’ve always felt like agriculture is the backbone of the United States, the backbone of our country. Being able to have a part in that, teaching my students but also being able to represent the southeast part of the state is definitely a tremendous honor."