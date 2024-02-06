O Christmas Tree, o Christmas Tree

A crew from Lite Designs and Guttering sets up the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree on Monday in Cape Girardeau. The crew has been setting up Christmas decor in Cape Girardeau for more than 13 years. The third-annual tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Friday.
A crew from Lite Designs and Guttering sets up the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree on Monday in Cape Girardeau. The crew has been setting up Christmas decor in Cape Girardeau for more than 13 years. The third-annual tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Friday.Sarah Yenesel