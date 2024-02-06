NWS: Strong winds continue as advisory issued

Winds of this magnitude are a travel hazard, especially on east/west roadways, according to the NWS. Tree limbs may be knocked down and in addition a few trees may be uprooted. Power outages are possible as well.

In addition to the wind advisory, a red flag warning is in effect through 8 p.m., posing a heightened fire danger. The gusty winds coupled with the dry vegetation and low relative humidity could make unattended fires in the region spread quickly.

The higher winds prompted the closure of the Bollinger County courthouse at noon Wednesday, March 19.