NewsMarch 19, 2025

NWS: Strong winds continue as advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Southeast Missouri through 8 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 50-55 mph are possible.

Daniel Winningham
A red flag warning for the region is in effect through 8 p.m. March 19 as there is a heightened fire danger with the increased winds.
A red flag warning for the region is in effect through 8 p.m. March 19 as there is a heightened fire danger with the increased winds.
A wind advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.
A wind advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Southeast Missouri through 7 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 50-55 mph are possible.

The advisory is in effect for the entire NWS Paducah region through 7 p.m., including all of Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southwestern Indiana. Winds from the south at 20-30 mph are likely with isolated higher gusts possible.

Winds of this magnitude are a travel hazard, especially on east/west roadways, according to the NWS. Tree limbs may be knocked down and in addition a few trees may be uprooted. Power outages are possible as well.

In addition to the wind advisory, a red flag warning is in effect through 8 p.m., posing a heightened fire danger. The gusty winds coupled with the dry vegetation and low relative humidity could make unattended fires in the region spread quickly.

The higher winds prompted the closure of the Bollinger County courthouse at noon Wednesday, March 19.

