NWS says 'unusual' winter storm to layer Southeast Missouri

National Weather Service officials expressed high confidence Thursday afternoon, Jan. 9, in their assessment of a winter storm approaching Southeast Missouri.

In a teleconference with media members, forecaster Justin Gibbs of the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, said computer models and weather observations combined to present a uniform prediction of the storm’s intensity.

“Four or more inches of snow is very likely” throughout Southeast Missouri, he said. “We have higher confidence than normal that this is going to be a substantial storm for everybody across the area.”

Much of Southeast Missouri is under a winter storm warning. NWS predictions for Missouri call for 4 to 5 inches of snow in the Farmington area, with 4 to 6 inches possible in a line from Cape Girardeau southward to Poplar Bluff, where the expected snowfall is 5 to 7 inches. Gibbs said there is a 90% chance of 4 inches of snow from Cape Girardeau southward and a 10% chance of 7 inches or more.

“This is a pretty major and unusual snowstorm for this neck of the woods,” he said.