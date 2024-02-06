NWS reports 1.3 inch snowfall Sunday in Cape Girardeau area

Cape Girardeau is under a windchill advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the windchill expected to hit as low as minus 15.
The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, stated snowfall Sunday, Jan. 14, in the Cape Girardeau area was measured at 1.3 inches.
A high of 19 is forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 16, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s Wednesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 18, before falling into the 20s for the weekend. There is also a chance of snow Thursday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation traveler map shows roadways through Cape Girardeau vary from partly covered to mostly clear. The map also showed clear roads from Interstate 55 mile marker 81 to mile marker 99.6.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.