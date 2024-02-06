NWS officials recount birth of Glen Allen tornado

Looking at weather-tracking radar images from the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 5, most might see the pixelated reds, yellows and greens as abstract art, but a meteorologist sees a tornado.

A tornado touched down around 3:30 a.m. outside Glen Allen, near Marble Hill in Bollinger County, Missouri. National Weather Service officials told The Associated Press the tornado was on the ground for about 20 minutes.

An image provided by David Witten, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Paducah, Kentucky, shows four filtered views of the tornado, time-stamped at 3:42 a.m.

The top right image shows a swath of purple running top to bottom. About halfway down, on the right edge of the purple, is a red plume. According to Witten, that’s the tornado.

He said the applied filter shows relative velocity — or that the weather is showing rotation.

Below that image, on the bottom right, is the Correlation Coefficient filter. Surrounded by splatters of dark red and yellow, there is a splotch of blue, ringed by green. Witten said blue indicates the movement of debris.