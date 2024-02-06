The rain storms Friday will usher in a dangerous cold snap, which could last for up to six days. Wind chills are expected to reach well below zero Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 17, with low temperatures in the single digits.

"This extended cold snap will be dangerous to those without adequate shelter and threaten plumbing and other cold-sensitive infrastructure," the NWS warned.

Another chance for precipitation will come Monday. Accumulating snow is still possible, but the forecast is subject to change as more data becomes available. The forecasting models that predict accumulation are varying widely from one day to the next, according to the NWS.