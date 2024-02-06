NWS issues hazardous weather outlook

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15.

The area could see a temperature range of 50 degrees or more between Thursday, Jan. 11, and Monday night.

The NWS has stated that a strong storm system Thursday and Friday will bring heavy rain and stiff wind, with peak gusts up to 50 miles per hour to the region, followed by an arctic air mass that will bring dangerous temperatures, according to its Hazardous Weather Outlook statement.

The air mass “will lead to a significant and potentially dangerous/damaging cold air outbreak across the Quad State over the weekend and well into next week”, the statement said. “Morning wind chill temperatures will be well below zero over much of the region Sunday and Monday.”