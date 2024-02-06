NWS issues hazardous weather outlook

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15.
The area could see a temperature range of 50 degrees or more between Thursday, Jan. 11, and Monday night.
The NWS has stated that a strong storm system Thursday and Friday will bring heavy rain and stiff wind, with peak gusts up to 50 miles per hour to the region, followed by an arctic air mass that will bring dangerous temperatures, according to its Hazardous Weather Outlook statement.
The air mass “will lead to a significant and potentially dangerous/damaging cold air outbreak across the Quad State over the weekend and well into next week”, the statement said. “Morning wind chill temperatures will be well below zero over much of the region Sunday and Monday.”
The NWS expressed some concern that another round of 1 to 2 inches of rain to already saturated soil, combined with strong winds, has the potential to down some trees.
The outlook stated that rain could possibly change over to snow Friday afternoon, Jan. 12, but the NWS does not believe significant accumulation is likely from the Friday weather. The Friday system is more likely to usher in a wintry mix, the NWS stated, but another round of precipitation Sunday could bring some snow.
“Good chance of accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday, but the source of lift will make totals/placement very tricky to nail down,” the NWS published in its area forecast discussion. The NWS’s best estimate as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 10, is that 2 to 3 inches of snow will accumulate in the northern part of the Paducah forecast area, including the Cape Girardeau area. Slightly more snow is expected in the southern region. The NWS added that the duration of freezing temperatures could last four-plus days.
The NWS is calling for a 90% chance of rain showers Thursday night into Friday morning, with an 80% chance of a wintry mix for Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon and evening.
The weather service is predicting a possible low of 5 degrees Sunday night and around 1 below zero Monday night. The high temperature Thursday is expected to reach 50 degrees.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.