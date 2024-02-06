NWS issues flood warning for Cape, Perry, Scott counties

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a flood warning for the Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties in Missouri beginning at 12:17 p.m. Thursday through 8:13 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
The Mississippi River's stage was measured at 30.9 feet as of noon Thursday, just 1.1 feet shy of the 32-foot flood stage.
The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday afternoon and crest at 38 feet Tuesday evening. If the river reaches 38 feet, the flood gate at Broadway Street will close.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.