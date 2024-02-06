NWS: 12 tornadoes from storms on Sunday in Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS -- The National Weather Service has confirmed 12 tornadoes hit in parts of Missouri, southwestern Illinois and northeast Kansas as severe storms raked the region on Sunday.

The two strongest tornadoes were rated EF3, including one that tore through St. Mary, Missouri, across the Mississippi River and over parts of Chester, Illinois, the St. Louis office of the weather service said in a tweet late Tuesday. The other hit Fredericktown, Missouri.

An EF3 tornado is considered strong with winds ranging from 136 to 165 mph.