NewsJune 4, 2017

Nursing-home worker accused of raping resident with dementia

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A Farmington nursing-home worker faces charges for allegedly raping a resident who has dementia. The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri, reported 44-year-old James Royce Weber of Bonne Terre, Missouri, is jailed on $150,000 bond. ...

Associated Press

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A Farmington nursing-home worker faces charges for allegedly raping a resident who has dementia.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri, reported 44-year-old James Royce Weber of Bonne Terre, Missouri, is jailed on $150,000 bond.

Farmington police were called to Presbyterian Manor last month after concerns were raised by a visitor. Police said that after Weber left the room of the 74-year-old resident, a supervisor went into the room and found her partially unclothed.

The woman told authorities she had intercourse with Weber. Police said Weber admitted to having sex with the resident on two occasions about three weeks apart.

The nursing home said in a statement its top priority is the safety and well-being of residents, and Weber was fired. The statement said the facility and its parent company are cooperating fully with authorities.

Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

