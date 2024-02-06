Nurse pleads guilty to taking fentanyl

A registered nurse faces up to four years in prison and a hefty fine after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining and using fentanyl from the hospital at which she worked.

A release from U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau said Lindsey Francis, 35, on several occasions since June or July 2021 had taken and injected leftover fentanyl from Saint Francis Medical Center. The release said a colleague discovered a used syringe in an emergency department locker room, leading to an investigation in which officials discovered a vial of fentanyl had been tampered with.

Her plea agreement said she took and used the drug because of work and personal stress. It also said the total amount of drug taken was less than 4 grams.