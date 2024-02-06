Nurse pleads guilty to taking fentanyl

A registered nurse faces up to four years in prison and a hefty fine after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining and using fentanyl from the hospital at which she worked.
A release from U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau said Lindsey Francis, 35, on several occasions since June or July 2021 had taken and injected leftover fentanyl from Saint Francis Medical Center. The release said a colleague discovered a used syringe in an emergency department locker room, leading to an investigation in which officials discovered a vial of fentanyl had been tampered with.
Her plea agreement said she took and used the drug because of work and personal stress. It also said the total amount of drug taken was less than 4 grams.
She pleaded guilty to one count of felony unlawfully acquiring a controlled substance. In addition to the prison sentence, she could be fined up to $250,000.
Her sentencing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, and assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis prosecuted the case.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.