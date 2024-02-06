GOWER, Mo. — Hundreds of people flocked to a small town in Missouri over the last two weeks to see a Black nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019. Some say it's a sign of holiness in Catholicism, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be as rare as people think.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster was exhumed in April, according to a statement from the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, in Gower.

The nuns had been preparing for the addition of a St. Joseph shrine, and that involved "the reinterment of the remains of our beloved foundress, Sister Wilhelmina," the statement said.

When they exhumed Lancaster, they were told to expect only bones, since she had been buried in a simple wooden coffin without any embalming four years ago.

Instead, they discovered an intact body and "a perfectly preserved religious habit," the statement said. The nuns hadn't meant to publicize the discovery, but someone posted a private email publicly and "the news began to spread like wildfire."

People wait to view the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster at the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles abbey, on Sunday near Gower, Missouri. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press

Volunteers and local law enforcement have helped to manage the crowds in the town of roughly 1,800 people, as people have visited from all over the country to see and touch Lancaster's body.

"It was pretty amazing," said Samuel Dawson, who is Catholic and visited from Kansas City with his son earlier this month. "It was very peaceful. Just very reverent."

Dawson said there were a few hundred people when he visited and that he saw many out-of-state cars.

Visitors were allowed to touch her, Dawson said, adding that the nuns "wanted to make her accessible to the public ... because in real life, she was always accessible to people."

The monastery said in a statement that Lancaster's body was to placed in a glass shrine in their church Monday. Visitors will still be able to see her body and take dirt from her grave, but they won't be able to touch her.

People pray over the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster on Sunday near Gower, Missouri. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press