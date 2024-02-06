Number of Missouri drowning deaths increasing in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri has recorded more drowning deaths in the first six months of this year than in the same time period of any year since 2008, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The patrol doesn't report drowning deaths it handled earlier than 2008, and this year's numbers also do not include drownings officially classified as boating accidents, The Columbia Missourian reported.
As of Thursday, 47 people have drowned in Missouri since the beginning of the year. Since 2008, the state averaged 39 drowning deaths in the first six months.
Kyle Green, a patrol spokesman and education officer for the patrol, said he couldn't find an obvious reason for the increase number of drownings.
As of Thursday, the 15 drowning deaths in July was equal to the highest total of any July in the past 13 years. Fifteen drowning deaths also were reported in July in 2011 and 2015.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.