Number of Missouri drowning deaths increasing in 2021

As of Thursday, 47 people have drowned in Missouri since the beginning of the year. Since 2008, the state averaged 39 drowning deaths in the first six months.

Kyle Green, a patrol spokesman and education officer for the patrol, said he couldn't find an obvious reason for the increase number of drownings.

As of Thursday, the 15 drowning deaths in July was equal to the highest total of any July in the past 13 years. Fifteen drowning deaths also were reported in July in 2011 and 2015.