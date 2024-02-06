NPR correspondent speaks on career, politics during KRCU event

Don Gonyea, a political correspondent for National Public Radio, spoke at a fundraising breakfast for KRCU Public Radio on Wednesday, Oct. 4, on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau.

Gonyea spoke about his years reporting for NPR, saying he began in 1986 at the local affiliate station, WDET, in Detroit, covering labor unions and the auto industry. He said he was assigned to cover the White House in 2000 and has been the national political correspondent for NPR since 2010.

Gonyea joked about being invited to speak on a "slow news day" referring to the recent breaking news of Kevin McCarthy being ousted from his position as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

"But this is the reality of my job over the past weeks, months and years. I can't think of the last time when we had a slow news day," Gonyea said. "The world seems to be spinning a lot faster in terms of the speed at which cataclysmic events happen, and I'm just talking about politics."

He reflected on his time covering the 2000 presidential election and the subsequent recount of votes in Florida that gave George W. Bush the victory over Al Gore.

"That was probably the first time I said, 'This is the biggest story I'll cover in my life," Gonyea said prompting laughter from the audience. "I wondered, 'What story could be bigger than this?' and then less than a year later 9/11 happened."

Gonyea said it was remarkable to him how often he is on the air talking about something that has never happened before. He tallied stories he covered during his career of major events that spawned the next even bigger event.

"With 9/11 we saw TSA in airports, the war in Iraq and the war in Afghanistan that only ended last year," Gonyea said. "In some ways, the Iraq War begat Barack Obama's presidency, which in turn begat Donald Trump's."