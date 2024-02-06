NPR correspondent Don Gonyea to speak at KRCU fundraiser

National Public Radio political correspondent Don Gonyea will speak at a fundraising breakfast for KRCU Public Radio on Wednesday, Oct. 4, on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Gonyea is visiting Cape Girardeau to help kick off the KRCU Fall Membership Drive.

The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m., and Gonyea will give remarks at 8 a.m. in the Dempster Hall Atrium at 814 N. Henderson Ave. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 28, online at www.krcu.org/breakfast.

Gonyea said he will talk about what he's working on and what the world looks like in terms of politics at that particular moment. He said he will likely talk about the United Auto Workers strike, its potential political impact, and how different presidential candidates from both parties are looking and talking about it.

"I'll just try to capture for the audience what this moment feels like for a reporter who's on the ground covering candidates," Gonyea said. "But also, my stock and trade is talking to a lot of voters, one-on-one, all over the place, from their living rooms to union halls and picket lines, to community events to on-the-street random encounters that I seek out."

Dan Woods, general manager of KRCU, said this is the first year since the pandemic began that the station has been able to have an NPR reporter or host come visit in person. He said it's a "powerful" opportunity for listeners to meet "a voice they've been listening to for years."

Woods said Gonyea will be available for attendees to ask questions after his talk. He said one of the benefits of Gonyea's visit is the opportunity for the university's journalism and mass media students to interact with such a seasoned political correspondent.