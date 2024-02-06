Voting was a bit different on Nov. 8, 2022, with acceptable photo ID required for the first time in Missouri, thanks to legislative passage of state House Bill 1878 in May.

Photo ID

Summers said 28,112 ballots were cast and only 42 were considered "provisional" by voters who did not produce photo ID acceptable per the new law.

Five of those voters returned the same day to their polling places with the required, ID and their ballots were counted.

Of the remaining 37 outstanding provisionals, 35 were later verified by signature match by election officials. Only two of the 42 were ultimately rejected.

Kara Clark Summers, who has served as Cape Girardeau County's clerk and election authority since 2007, said she expected more provisional ballots on election day.

"The number (of provisionals) was not as high as I thought, but we also didn't have the turnout I thought we would among college students. I think the number would have been much higher if more university students had turned out," Summers said Friday, Nov. 18.

Turnout

Registered voters: 54,633.

Total ballots cast: 28,112. (51.46%)

By way of contrast, 40,576 ballots were cast in Cape County for the November 2020 general election.

Only four provisional ballots were cast on election day two years ago by those without proper identification pre-HB 1878.