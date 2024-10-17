November election absentee voting opens across Cape County

Absentee voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election is now open across Cape Girardeau County from Wednesday, Oct. 16, to Monday, Nov. 4.

According to a Cape Girardeau County Clerk news release, the designated locations for absentee voting include one in Jackson at the County Administration Building on the third floor and one in Cape Girardeau at Heritage Square Plaza. Those locations are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

The release states for the days of Oct. 16 through Monday, Oct. 21, voters must have a lawful excuse to vote that includes absence from the county on Election Day, people who are unable to vote because of physical disability or illness, religious belief, the person is an official election worker, first responder, health care worker, works in law enforcement, incarcerated if they qualify or if they are certified in and address confidentiality program because of safety concerns. According to the document, any registered voter can vote early with a photo ID from Tuesday, Oct. 22, to Nov. 4.

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian that she thinks there will be a large turnout in the election. Summers stated she has noticed "middle-aged" or "older people" have registered for the first time. She said the same thing was seen in 2020 but in a "smaller quantity".