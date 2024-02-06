Notre Dame's Southard is National Merit Scholarship finalist

Notre Dame Regional High School senior Claire Southard has been named a finalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Notre Dame principal Tim R. Garner announced the honor and will present Southard with a Certificate of Merit from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corp. (NMSC), which conducts the program.

Southard is one of approximately 15,000 finalists in the 66th annual program. These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million in total that will be offered next spring. More than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference, according to the organization.

Southard is the daughter of Stephen and Julie Southard of Cape Girardeau. She is the president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Spanish National Honor Society and member of the French National Honor Society and the Tri-M Music Honor Society, according to a news release from Notre Dame.