Notre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester recently was named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association (SEMOSCA).

Hester was recognized during SEMOSCA’s March meeting, when the organization holds an award ceremony. She didn’t know she was being recognized until the ceremony and was unexpectedly joined on stage by her family, who were hiding offstage, during her acceptance of the award.

“I felt very appreciative and very humbled,” Hester said. “I know it takes a lot of work to nominate someone for that award, so my thoughts, honestly, at the time were that I knew it took a lot of time for my co-workers to put in this nomination and I felt very appreciative of their time and effort with that. I just think school counseling is such a need and I’m very happy to be able to do that and very honored to work at Notre Dame.”

Hester is a 1986 graduate of Notre Dame and has been working at the high school for the past nine years. Before beginning her employment at Notre Dame, she spent 23 years working full time at Cape Girardeau’s Community Counseling Center. Hester still works with CCC on a part-time basis, and schedules meetings with clients around her school schedule.