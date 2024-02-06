All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2020

Notre Dame Winter Extravaganza to raise money for tech at school

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s annual Notre Dame Winter Extravaganza, said Alex Jackson, development director at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau.

This year’s theme is XGAMES Aspen 2020, Jackson said, and will be held at the Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event will be an evening of heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar and live music provided by Downtime from St. Louis.

“The Winter Extravaganza is a fun-filled evening to help support technology for the students at Notre Dame Regional High School,” Jeff Worley, assistant principal, said in a news release. “The faculty, staff, and many generous volunteers have been working hard to create this fantastic event. We can’t wait to expand our one to one program that will continue to allow us to provide the high quality of academic programs to our students! We invite the community to join us in raising funds to ensure a bright future for the Notre Dame students and families for years to come.”

Funds from the event help support the school’s technology department, and help the school stay equipped and current, the release stated.

This year’s live auction includes a cruise, a backyard barbecue with Smokin Brothers and more.

To register online, visit www.notredamehighschool.org/winter.

