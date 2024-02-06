Notre Dame to host 'Rehearsal for Murder' play, open houses

Notre Dame Regional High School will host three nights of performances of "Rehearsal for Murder" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at King Hall.

The play is a whodunit, murder mystery. The plot revolves around the mysterious death of an actress, and one year later her fiance invites suspects to rehearse a play he has written about the events surrounding her death.

Students will be performing the D.D. Brooke's adaptation of the Richard Levinson and William Link telepay that was aired as a TV movie in 1982 on CBS.

Tickets for the play are $12 a person and may be purchased at the door or online at www.notredamehighschool.org/fallplay.

n