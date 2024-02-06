All sections
NewsOctober 25, 2022

Notre Dame to host 'Rehearsal for Murder' play, open houses

Notre Dame Regional High School will host three nights of performances of "Rehearsal for Murder" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at King Hall. The play is a whodunit, murder mystery. The plot revolves around the mysterious death of an actress, and one year later her fiance invites suspects to rehearse a play he has written about the events surrounding her death...

Nathan English
story image illustation

Notre Dame Regional High School will host three nights of performances of "Rehearsal for Murder" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at King Hall.

The play is a whodunit, murder mystery. The plot revolves around the mysterious death of an actress, and one year later her fiance invites suspects to rehearse a play he has written about the events surrounding her death.

Students will be performing the D.D. Brooke's adaptation of the Richard Levinson and William Link telepay that was aired as a TV movie in 1982 on CBS.

Tickets for the play are $12 a person and may be purchased at the door or online at www.notredamehighschool.org/fallplay.

n

Later this semester, Notre Dame will have two open houses — Thursday, Nov. 10, and Wednesday, Dec. 7. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 6:30 p.m.

The open houses are designed as an informational venture for parents of children in sixth through eighth grades.

"The open house is the best opportunity for parents and students to take a first-hand look at a one-of-a-kind high school," a news release said.

The events will begin with a program at King Hall followed by student-led school tours.

Advance registration is required at www.notredamehighschool.org/openhouse.

Local News
