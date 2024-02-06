Notre Dame to bring 'Little Mermaid' to stage this spring

The musical is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the animated film "Disney's The Little Mermaid". The love story features characters such as Ariel, Prince Eric, Scuttle the seagull, Sebastian the crab, Flounder the fish and King Triton. Songs include "Under the Sea", "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World".

Tickets are $15 and go on sale Monday, Feb. 27. Tickets may be purchased online at www.notredamehighschool.org/musical.

The Notre Dame production will feature music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, with the book by Doug Wright.