NewsFebruary 24, 2023
Notre Dame to bring 'Little Mermaid' to stage this spring
Notre Dame Regional High School will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" as its spring musical Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with doors opening at 2 p.m. for face painting...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation
notredamehighschool.org/musical

Notre Dame Regional High School will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" as its spring musical

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with doors opening at 2 p.m. for face painting.

The musical is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the animated film "Disney's The Little Mermaid". The love story features characters such as Ariel, Prince Eric, Scuttle the seagull, Sebastian the crab, Flounder the fish and King Triton. Songs include "Under the Sea", "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World".

Tickets are $15 and go on sale Monday, Feb. 27. Tickets may be purchased online at www.notredamehighschool.org/musical.

The Notre Dame production will feature music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, with the book by Doug Wright.

Local News
