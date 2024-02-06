All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 21, 2019

Notre Dame to begin school year with search for new principal

Brother David Migliorino’s abrupt departure from Notre Dame Regional High School has temporarily left the school without a principal as the first week of school is set to begin. But faculty assures the search for a replacement will soon be underway...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Faculty members wait in line to give their farewells to Notre Dame Regional High School's former principal Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, during a send-off ceremony Sunday at the school in Cape Girardeau.
Faculty members wait in line to give their farewells to Notre Dame Regional High School's former principal Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, during a send-off ceremony Sunday at the school in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Brother David Migliorino’s abrupt departure from Notre Dame Regional High School has temporarily left the school without a principal as the first week of school is set to begin. But faculty assures the search for a replacement will soon be underway.

By email Tuesday, Notre Dame assistant principals Jeff Worley and Tim Garner said the school was notified of the transition Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., and “at this time, no one has been announced as principal or interim principal.”

After more than two decades of service at Notre Dame, Migliorino, OSF, accepted the position of principal of Saint Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, New York. The change was effective immediately.

In addition to “normal responsibilities,” Worley and Garner are leading activities and events normally reserved for the principal, they said.

“With this change so close to the start of the school year,” the email stated, “our focus has been on providing the faculty, staff, and students whatever is needed to have a great start to the school year.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The adjustment places the school “in an excellent position to hit the ground running.”

The email stated Bishop Edward Rice of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and the Diocesan office will work with the Notre Dame School Board and community to formalize a search process.

“We have been blessed to be empowered by Brother David during his tenure as principal,” the email stated. “Among his many gifts would be organization, collaboration, and delegation.”

“Brother David is a member of the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn and as such has taken a vow of obedience,” the email stated. “His call to serve at St. Anthony’s High School as their new principal demonstrates his commitment to that vow.”

Classes at Notre Dame Regional High School begin Thursday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy