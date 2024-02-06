Notre Dame to begin school year with search for new principal

Brother David Migliorino’s abrupt departure from Notre Dame Regional High School has temporarily left the school without a principal as the first week of school is set to begin. But faculty assures the search for a replacement will soon be underway.

By email Tuesday, Notre Dame assistant principals Jeff Worley and Tim Garner said the school was notified of the transition Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., and “at this time, no one has been announced as principal or interim principal.”

After more than two decades of service at Notre Dame, Migliorino, OSF, accepted the position of principal of Saint Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, New York. The change was effective immediately.

In addition to “normal responsibilities,” Worley and Garner are leading activities and events normally reserved for the principal, they said.

“With this change so close to the start of the school year,” the email stated, “our focus has been on providing the faculty, staff, and students whatever is needed to have a great start to the school year.”