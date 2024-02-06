Notre Dame student's winning essay to inspire new cereal

Notre Dame High School senior Audrey Deken won Gilster-Mary Lee's 2023 Create-A-Crunch essay contest. Her prize is the chance to work with the Illinois food manufacturer to create a Notre Dame branded cereal and cereal box design.

The essay was assigned to Deken's Life Skills class, and the topic was the use of Artificial Intelligence in manufacturing.

Deken said she was shocked she won because "English has never been my best subject." She said she never dreamed she would ever write an essay about breakfast cereal, let alone be part of creating a new one.

She said her dad is an engineer and helped her understand and explain how AI can help with manufacturing.

"I wrote about the best things that AI can do for manufacturing and some things that we should be concerned about," Deken said.

In her essay, Deken wrote that artificial intelligence helps reduce issues in the production process by limiting monotonous tasks.