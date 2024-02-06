All sections
NewsOctober 8, 2022

Notre Dame students set fundraising record of $282,000 during annual Activity Week

Notre Dame Regional High School students set a record during this year's Activity Week, an annual fundraiser that helps the school with operation costs. Students raised more than $282,000 for the school, a record of $680.38 per capita, dusting the previous record of $550.27 per capita, according to a news release from the school...

Nathan English
Notre Dame Regional High School on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Notre Dame Regional High School on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Notre Dame Regional High School students set a record during this year's Activity Week, an annual fundraiser that helps the school with operation costs.

Students raised more than $282,000 for the school, a record of $680.38 per capita, dusting the previous record of $550.27 per capita, according to a news release from the school.

During the week, -- Sept. 23 through Oct. 1 -- the classes held online auctions, sold raffle tickets, and hosted dinners throughout the week. Each served an average of 1,200 people per dinner, the release said.

The senior class won fundraising competition bringing in a total of $101,935.86 -- around $918 per student.

