Notre Dame students raise nearly $320K during Activity Week

Notre Dame Regional High School students broke a fundraising record during their Activity Week this year.

Students raised a net profit of $318,397.94 -- $749.17 per capita.

Among the classes, the senior class, with 86 students, claimed the top spot by raising $76,781.55 in total profit, translating to a $892.81 per capita. Following closely in second place was the junior class, with 115 students, with $85,305.87, an average of $735.40 per capita. The sophomore class, with 103 students, secured third position, contributing $75,859.63, which averages out to $729.42 per capita. Finally, the freshman class, with 118 students, raised $80,450.89, $676.06 per capita.

The top salespersons of the week were: