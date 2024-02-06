Notre Dame students raise nearly $320K during Activity Week

Notre Dame Regional High School students broke a fundraising record during their Activity Week this year.
Students raised a net profit of $318,397.94 -- $749.17 per capita.
Among the classes, the senior class, with 86 students, claimed the top spot by raising $76,781.55 in total profit, translating to a $892.81 per capita. Following closely in second place was the junior class, with 115 students, with $85,305.87, an average of $735.40 per capita. The sophomore class, with 103 students, secured third position, contributing $75,859.63, which averages out to $729.42 per capita. Finally, the freshman class, with 118 students, raised $80,450.89, $676.06 per capita.
The top salespersons of the week were:
Funds were raised by selling a variety of items, including snacks, candy, trash bags, pizza and butter braids. Raffle tickets were also sold for a variety of items and packages including $1,000 in free gas, jewelry, a spa package, a StayCation package and a Yeti package.
The top salespersons in each category were:
The classrooms with most net profit per capita were:
The school also received $23,128.34 in Above & Beyond donations which are donations made to the school instead of someone purchasing an item.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.