NewsOctober 7, 2023

Notre Dame students raise nearly $320K during Activity Week

Notre Dame Regional High School students broke a fundraising record during their Activity Week this year. Students raised a net profit of $318,397.94 -- $749.17 per capita. Among the classes, the senior class, with 86 students, claimed the top spot by raising $76,781.55 in total profit, translating to a $892.81 per capita. ...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

Notre Dame Regional High School students broke a fundraising record during their Activity Week this year.

Students raised a net profit of $318,397.94 -- $749.17 per capita.

Among the classes, the senior class, with 86 students, claimed the top spot by raising $76,781.55 in total profit, translating to a $892.81 per capita. Following closely in second place was the junior class, with 115 students, with $85,305.87, an average of $735.40 per capita. The sophomore class, with 103 students, secured third position, contributing $75,859.63, which averages out to $729.42 per capita. Finally, the freshman class, with 118 students, raised $80,450.89, $676.06 per capita.

The top salespersons of the week were:

  • Joe Stroup, $12,209.00;
  • Grayson Maurer, $9,305.66;
  • Laynie Brown, $8,212.24;
  • Berkleigh Caldwell, $8,097.93;
  • Bennett Collier, $7,934.00.
Funds were raised by selling a variety of items, including snacks, candy, trash bags, pizza and butter braids. Raffle tickets were also sold for a variety of items and packages including $1,000 in free gas, jewelry, a spa package, a StayCation package and a Yeti package.

The top salespersons in each category were:

  • Candy -- Lily Brotherton, $600;
  • Trash bags -- Joe Stroup, $11,570;
  • Raffle tickets -- Berkleigh Caldwell, $6,030;
  • IMO's pizza -- Savannah Hux, $465;
  • Butter braids: Hunter Bonham, $ 1,002;
  • Premium snacks -- Grayson Maurer, $428.

The classrooms with most net profit per capita were:

  • Freshman Homeroom No. 405 (Ms. Mallory Siebert) -- $1,033.58 per capita;
  • Sophomore Homeroom No. 409 (Mrs. Laura Edwards) -- $1,036.94 per capita;
  • Junior Homeroom No. 425 (Mrs. Emily Steimle) -- $1,013.70 per capita;
  • Senior Homeroom No. 420 (Mr. Kirk Boeller) -- $1,192.70 per capita.

The school also received $23,128.34 in Above & Beyond donations which are donations made to the school instead of someone purchasing an item.

Local News
