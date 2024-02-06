Notre Dame students raise $221K during Activity Week

Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week fundraiser looked a bit different from in years past because of COVID-19, but altogether, students raised $221,000, the school announced Thursday.
The senior class provided the largest profit per capita, bringing in nearly $74,000, or $630 per student, according to a news release. Senior class candidates Jacob Young and Mary Catherine Young were crowned king and queen at the Activity Week Dance.
Item sales and auctions began Sept. 18, and The Week of Sunday Dinners from Oct. 5 through 8 saw an average of 1,265 people served each night, according to the announcement.
"This year's results are nothing short of amazing," principal Tim Garner said in the news release. "Fundraising with so many uncertainties was never going to be easy, but our faculty, students, families and the entire Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois communities really stepped up in their support of the high school. We are extremely grateful to all who contributed time, talent, and treasure to this year's efforts. Notre Dame Regional High School would not be what it is today without the community support. We feel blessed to be a part of this community."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.