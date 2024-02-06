Notre Dame students raise $221K during Activity Week

Item sales and auctions began Sept. 18, and The Week of Sunday Dinners from Oct. 5 through 8 saw an average of 1,265 people served each night, according to the announcement.

"This year's results are nothing short of amazing," principal Tim Garner said in the news release. "Fundraising with so many uncertainties was never going to be easy, but our faculty, students, families and the entire Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois communities really stepped up in their support of the high school. We are extremely grateful to all who contributed time, talent, and treasure to this year's efforts. Notre Dame Regional High School would not be what it is today without the community support. We feel blessed to be a part of this community."