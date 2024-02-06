News November 3, 2021

Notre Dame students bringing 'Almost Maine' to the stage

Audrey Deken as Glory and Evan Missey as East perform the scene "Open Field" in the drama "Almost Maine" during a dress rehearsal Tuesday at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. The play has a three-day run, Thursday through Saturday, at King Hall. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each night.