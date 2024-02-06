Notre Dame student makes perfect ACT score

Notre Dame Regional High School junior Matthew Austin recorded a perfect score of 36 on his most recent attempt at the American College Testing (ACT) exam.
Austin took the exam five times, scoring a 34 on his first two attempts and a 35 on his next two before finally achieving a perfect score.
"It's been a lot of hard work," Austin said. "I've taken it quite a few times, and each time, I feel like I've been really close. Each one I was like, 'Oh, this could be it,' and then it finally just happened. It's kind of a wave of relief, like, I don't have to worry about it anymore. Because I have friends who are just now taking it for the first time, and it's good to know that I'm done."
Austin said he didn't study before his first attempt at the test, instead deciding to take it so he knew what to expect on future attempts. After returning a score of 34 without much preparation, Austin became determined to achieve a perfect score.
"I was so close that I was like, 'I might as well go for it,'" Austin said. "That was my mindset."
After high school, Austin hopes to attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. While he isn't sure what he wants his major to be at the moment, he is considering a pre-med program.
"They have a really good pre-med track because it's a really good school, but they're not particularly known for it," Austin said. "I love Chicago, and their campus is just incredible. I went and toured it last summer, and I could just see myself living there."
Austin is heavily involved at Notre Dame and in the community, serving as the regional president for Second Serve Nonprofit, National French Honor Society president and FBLA district vice president of membership. He is a member of several clubs, has won multiple academic awards and is a two-time state qualifier for the Bulldogs' tennis team.
With his senior year ahead and the ACT behind him, Austin offered advice to others who are set to take the test in the future.
"It's kind of like cliche, but just believe in yourself," Austin said. "Also, it doesn't matter all that much. It doesn't define who you are. Colleges aren't going to be like, 'Oh, they don't have this score, so they're not good enough.' It's more just a box they check. It doesn't define who you are as a student, so even if you don't do well on it you still have so many opportunities."