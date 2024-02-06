Notre Dame student makes perfect ACT score

Notre Dame Regional High School junior Matthew Austin recorded a perfect score of 36 on his most recent attempt at the American College Testing (ACT) exam.

Austin took the exam five times, scoring a 34 on his first two attempts and a 35 on his next two before finally achieving a perfect score.

"It's been a lot of hard work," Austin said. "I've taken it quite a few times, and each time, I feel like I've been really close. Each one I was like, 'Oh, this could be it,' and then it finally just happened. It's kind of a wave of relief, like, I don't have to worry about it anymore. Because I have friends who are just now taking it for the first time, and it's good to know that I'm done."

Austin said he didn't study before his first attempt at the test, instead deciding to take it so he knew what to expect on future attempts. After returning a score of 34 without much preparation, Austin became determined to achieve a perfect score.

"I was so close that I was like, 'I might as well go for it,'" Austin said. "That was my mindset."