All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
EducationMarch 18, 2024
Notre Dame student makes perfect ACT score
Notre Dame Regional High School junior Matthew Austin recorded a perfect score of 36 on his most recent attempt at the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Austin took the exam five times, scoring a 34 on his first two attempts and a 35 on his next two before finally achieving a perfect score...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Matthew Austin
Matthew Austin

Notre Dame Regional High School junior Matthew Austin recorded a perfect score of 36 on his most recent attempt at the American College Testing (ACT) exam.

Austin took the exam five times, scoring a 34 on his first two attempts and a 35 on his next two before finally achieving a perfect score.

"It's been a lot of hard work," Austin said. "I've taken it quite a few times, and each time, I feel like I've been really close. Each one I was like, 'Oh, this could be it,' and then it finally just happened. It's kind of a wave of relief, like, I don't have to worry about it anymore. Because I have friends who are just now taking it for the first time, and it's good to know that I'm done."

Austin said he didn't study before his first attempt at the test, instead deciding to take it so he knew what to expect on future attempts. After returning a score of 34 without much preparation, Austin became determined to achieve a perfect score.

"I was so close that I was like, 'I might as well go for it,'" Austin said. "That was my mindset."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After high school, Austin hopes to attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. While he isn't sure what he wants his major to be at the moment, he is considering a pre-med program.

"They have a really good pre-med track because it's a really good school, but they're not particularly known for it," Austin said. "I love Chicago, and their campus is just incredible. I went and toured it last summer, and I could just see myself living there."

Austin is heavily involved at Notre Dame and in the community, serving as the regional president for Second Serve Nonprofit, National French Honor Society president and FBLA district vice president of membership. He is a member of several clubs, has won multiple academic awards and is a two-time state qualifier for the Bulldogs' tennis team.

With his senior year ahead and the ACT behind him, Austin offered advice to others who are set to take the test in the future.

"It's kind of like cliche, but just believe in yourself," Austin said. "Also, it doesn't matter all that much. It doesn't define who you are. Colleges aren't going to be like, 'Oh, they don't have this score, so they're not good enough.' It's more just a box they check. It doesn't define who you are as a student, so even if you don't do well on it you still have so many opportunities."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Local NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
EducationSep. 24
Cape Girardeau Public Schools selects Auxiant for employee h...
EducationSep. 24
SEMO earns national recognition for student value and succes...
Related
St. Augustine eighth-grader receives Leaders of Hope Award for anti-bullying efforts
EducationSep. 20
St. Augustine eighth-grader receives Leaders of Hope Award for anti-bullying efforts
Saxony Lutheran High School cancels classes and activities due to water main break
EducationSep. 18
Saxony Lutheran High School cancels classes and activities due to water main break
Jackson R-2 schools close Friday after social media threat, Cape schools on high alert
EducationSep. 13
Jackson R-2 schools close Friday after social media threat, Cape schools on high alert
Science teacher Jon Rodgers hopes to connect students to modern agriculture through STEM 
EducationSep. 11
Science teacher Jon Rodgers hopes to connect students to modern agriculture through STEM 
SEMO partners with national firm, establishes search committee to find 19th university president
EducationSep. 10
SEMO partners with national firm, establishes search committee to find 19th university president
School districts race to invest in cooling solutions as classrooms and playgrounds heat up
EducationSep. 9
School districts race to invest in cooling solutions as classrooms and playgrounds heat up
SEMO president Carlos Vargas says Board of Governors chose not to renew contract
EducationSep. 4
SEMO president Carlos Vargas says Board of Governors chose not to renew contract
SEMO partners with Niche for no-application admissions to streamline college entry
EducationSep. 3
SEMO partners with Niche for no-application admissions to streamline college entry
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy