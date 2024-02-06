Notre Dame student achieves perfect score on ACT exam

Luke Richey, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, scored a perfect 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) exam.

Richey said he was "very happy" when he received the results.

"I just feel grateful and thankful to everyone who helped me prepare and get there," Richey said.

Paul Unterreiner, assistant principal at Notre Dame, said he wasn't surprised when he heard about Richey's score.

"When it comes to his education, there's nothing that's going to get in Luke's way," Unterreiner said. "He doesn't take his education for granted and that's impressive for any high school senior, but Luke's been like that since freshman year."

Richey said he wasn't nervous when he took the ACT because he had taken the test twice before, scoring a 31 as a sophomore and a 34 as a junior. He said he took some practice tests as well as some online courses through the Khan Academy.