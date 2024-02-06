Notre Dame senior named Presidential Scholars candidate

Claire Southard, a graduating senior from Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million high school students in the country expected to graduate.
“I am very excited and very honored. I know it’s a great thing to even be nominated for, and I am very excited by the prospect of being selected to possibly go to the White House or even to just be considered for such a prestigious award,” Southard said.
About 4,000 students are generally selected based on their SAT or ACT scores, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website. Students are also selected based on their achievements in art and academics, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in their community and school activities.
In August, Notre Dame announced Southard had earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36 and a perfect score in the English, mathematics, reading and science sections of the test. She said her test score automatically qualified her as a candidate for the scholar program.
Besides her test scores, Southard said she is qualified for the program because of her many different interests and passions. She started learning Spanish when she was 5 years old, Chinese when she was 10 and French when she was 14. She has made the state level in tennis her junior and senior years, and medaled her senior year. Additionally, she had a piece published in an international literary magazine in the fall and plays the piano and flute.
Southard said she is grateful to her guidance counselor and Notre Dame for their support.
“This school has never hesitated to help me with whatever I wanted to pursue, and I don’t know if it would have been possible to be where I am today without them. So, I’m just really grateful,” Southard said.
A committee of qualified education individuals will evaluate the candidates and choose 800 semifinalists by April. Then, 161 finalists of the program will be chosen and announced in May.
If circumstances permit, the final scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C., for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.
According to the U.S. Department of Education’s website, “The Scholars represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people. In honoring the U.S. Presidential Scholars, the President of the United States symbolically honors all graduating high school seniors of high potential.”
