Notre Dame senior named Presidential Scholars candidate

Claire Southard, a graduating senior from Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million high school students in the country expected to graduate.

“I am very excited and very honored. I know it’s a great thing to even be nominated for, and I am very excited by the prospect of being selected to possibly go to the White House or even to just be considered for such a prestigious award,” Southard said.

About 4,000 students are generally selected based on their SAT or ACT scores, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website. Students are also selected based on their achievements in art and academics, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in their community and school activities.

In August, Notre Dame announced Southard had earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36 and a perfect score in the English, mathematics, reading and science sections of the test. She said her test score automatically qualified her as a candidate for the scholar program.