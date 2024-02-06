Notre Dame reminding donors of special year-end tax deduction

As 2020 comes rapidly to a conclusion, there is one additional gift of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that may have escaped the attention of people with charitable intent.

Alex Jackson, development director of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau since May 2017, noticed the tax-advantaged opportunity and is informing donors to the Catholic institution via snail mail and social media.

The CARES Act established a new, above-the-line deduction for charitable giving, meaning $300 may be written off an individual’s 2020 tax return without having to itemize.

Jackson said he is actively telling the high school’s 6,319 alumni about the tax break, which may well have gone unnoticed.

“It’s a really unique option that hasn’t been there before,” Jackson said.

“It’s pretty exciting to tell people about it,” he added.