The 2025-2026 school year will start Notre Dame Regional High School’s centennial year, celebrating 100 years of the Catholic high school.

Notre Dame Regional High School began as St. Mary High School, opening its doors on Sept. 1, 1925, with Sister Mary Francis of the School Sisters of Notre Dame as the first teacher. The building which housed St. Mary High School was previously the first permanent location of St. Francis Hospital.

In 1931, the school nearly closed due to the Depression, but the sisters were permitted to teach without charging tuition during the economic collapse. The school continued in the ’30s and ’40s despite war times.

In 1953, St. Mary High School changed to Cape Girardeau Catholic High School as the school transitioned to a new location on Ritter Drive. The move was necessitated by a growing student population with enrollment tallied at 211 students.

To pay homage to its founders, the School Sisters of Notre Dame, the Catholic high school was retitled Notre Dame High School in 1960. In 1962, the school, which belongs to the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, received accreditation from the North Central Association of Secondary Schools and Colleges.

The school once again began to outgrow its space in the mid-1990s. A capital campaign was completed to construct a new building off Route K in Cape Girardeau. The current campus was opened in August of 1998. The school was renamed Notre Dame Regional High School in conjunction with the regional draw of students, with enrollment reaching upwards of 500 students.

Today, Notre Dame Regional High School’s mission is to provide a Catholic education that develops each student’s mind, body and spirit, centered on the teaching mission of Jesus Christ.

As a Catholic school, Notre Dame strives to create a lived experience of human community rooted in Jesus Christ. This notion of a faith-filled community is what the school refers to as the “Notre Dame Difference.”

“Notre Dame is a faith-filled community that provides a Christ-centered learning environment dedicated to the spiritual, physical, intellectual, social and emotional development of each student,” said Tim Garner, president of the high school.

of the high school. “We work in partnership with parents to build a solid foundation that develops each student to his or her fullest potential.”

Prayer begins each day, each class, each meeting and each game at Notre Dame. Students have opportunities for communal worship, formal and informal prayer, Christian service and retreats. The school’s chapel sits at the center of the building, and students, faculty and parents are encouraged to visit the chapel for prayer and contemplation.

Notre Dame has a longstanding tradition of Catholic excellence and success in academics, athletics and the arts that encompasses its nearly 100-year history. The school emphasizes academic achievement regardless of ability, with a curriculum that affords students a choice of courses to meet collegiate, vocational, practical and religious needs.

To learn how you can be part of Notre Dame Regional High School’s storied history, the school will host two open house opportunities, scheduled for Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, for families with sixth through eighth graders. For more enrollment information, visit www.notredamehighschool.org/enrollment.