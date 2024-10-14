All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Story Sponsored By Notre Dame Regional High SchoolNotre Dame Regional High School
Sponsored Story
EducationOctober 17, 2024

Notre Dame Regional High School enrolling students for its centennial year

Notre Dame Regional High School celebrates its centennial year in 2025-2026. Learn about its rich history, mission and open house events for prospective students Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

Notre Dame Regional High School administration, faculty and Student Council officers welcomed the freshman students on their first day of high school Aug. 20, 2024.
Notre Dame Regional High School administration, faculty and Student Council officers welcomed the freshman students on their first day of high school Aug. 20, 2024.

The 2025-2026 school year will start Notre Dame Regional High School’s centennial year, celebrating 100 years of the Catholic high school.

Notre Dame Regional High School began as St. Mary High School, opening its doors on Sept. 1, 1925, with Sister Mary Francis of the School Sisters of Notre Dame as the first teacher. The building which housed St. Mary High School was previously the first permanent location of St. Francis Hospital.

In 1931, the school nearly closed due to the Depression, but the sisters were permitted to teach without charging tuition during the economic collapse. The school continued in the ’30s and ’40s despite war times.

In 1953, St. Mary High School changed to Cape Girardeau Catholic High School as the school transitioned to a new location on Ritter Drive. The move was necessitated by a growing student population with enrollment tallied at 211 students.

To pay homage to its founders, the School Sisters of Notre Dame, the Catholic high school was retitled Notre Dame High School in 1960. In 1962, the school, which belongs to the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, received accreditation from the North Central Association of Secondary Schools and Colleges.

The school once again began to outgrow its space in the mid-1990s. A capital campaign was completed to construct a new building off Route K in Cape Girardeau. The current campus was opened in August of 1998. The school was renamed Notre Dame Regional High School in conjunction with the regional draw of students, with enrollment reaching upwards of 500 students.

Today, Notre Dame Regional High School’s mission is to provide a Catholic education that develops each student’s mind, body and spirit, centered on the teaching mission of Jesus Christ.

As a Catholic school, Notre Dame strives to create a lived experience of human community rooted in Jesus Christ. This notion of a faith-filled community is what the school refers to as the “Notre Dame Difference.”

“Notre Dame is a faith-filled community that provides a Christ-centered learning environment dedicated to the spiritual, physical, intellectual, social and emotional development of each student,” said Tim Garner, president of the high school.

of the high school. “We work in partnership with parents to build a solid foundation that develops each student to his or her fullest potential.”

Prayer begins each day, each class, each meeting and each game at Notre Dame. Students have opportunities for communal worship, formal and informal prayer, Christian service and retreats. The school’s chapel sits at the center of the building, and students, faculty and parents are encouraged to visit the chapel for prayer and contemplation.

Notre Dame has a longstanding tradition of Catholic excellence and success in academics, athletics and the arts that encompasses its nearly 100-year history. The school emphasizes academic achievement regardless of ability, with a curriculum that affords students a choice of courses to meet collegiate, vocational, practical and religious needs.

To learn how you can be part of Notre Dame Regional High School’s storied history, the school will host two open house opportunities, scheduled for Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, for families with sixth through eighth graders. For more enrollment information, visit www.notredamehighschool.org/enrollment.

Story Tags
newsletter
Story Sponsorsponsor logoNotre Dame Regional High School
Related
newsletterOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
newsletterOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
newsletterOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance busines...
newsletterOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Inquisitive raccoon zaps SEMO grid; power restored; classes to resume Tuesday
EducationOct. 14
Inquisitive raccoon zaps SEMO grid; power restored; classes to resume Tuesday
SEMO power outage disrupts classes and campus services on Monday
EducationOct. 14
SEMO power outage disrupts classes and campus services on Monday
TikTok was aware of risks kids and teens face on its platform, legal document alleges
EducationOct. 12
TikTok was aware of risks kids and teens face on its platform, legal document alleges
Charles Stamp donates $1 million to SEMO for state-of-the-art cyber command center
EducationOct. 8
Charles Stamp donates $1 million to SEMO for state-of-the-art cyber command center
Senior pride shines as Notre Dame’s Class of 2025 leads record-breaking fundraising effort
EducationOct. 8
Senior pride shines as Notre Dame’s Class of 2025 leads record-breaking fundraising effort
Two Cape Central students excel in PSAT, earn national recognition
EducationOct. 7
Two Cape Central students excel in PSAT, earn national recognition
Freshman surge: SEMO sees largest enrollment growth since 2015
EducationOct. 7
Freshman surge: SEMO sees largest enrollment growth since 2015
Six SEMO alumni to be honored at annual awards dinner
EducationOct. 4
Six SEMO alumni to be honored at annual awards dinner
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy