Notre Dame Regional High School embarks on strategic planning process

After nearly 100 years of operation, Notre Dame Regional High School seeks a new direction.

School officials are working with the consulting firm Partners in Mission to form a strategic plan to guide Notre Dame Regional High School for the next five years.

This is the first time Notre Dame has ever formed a strategic plan, according to principal Tim Garner.

Spring 2025 will mark the school's centennial anniversary. Garner said the upcoming milestone fueled school leaders' desire to define Notre Dame Regional's path forward.

"It sparked an opportunity to really do a deep dive into where we've been, where we're at and where we're going," Garner said.

The strategic plan will have eight focuses: academics, advancement, Catholic identity, enrollment, facilities, finance, governance and student life.

A steering committee made up of board members, parents, alumni parents, alumni, faculty and staff will work with Partners in Mission to form the plan. Partners in Mission is a Boston-based consulting firm geared toward bettering Catholic schools.

Garner estimated the plan will take nine months to form.