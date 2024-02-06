Notre Dame Regional High School embarks on strategic planning process

After nearly 100 years of operation, Notre Dame Regional High School seeks a new direction.
School officials are working with the consulting firm Partners in Mission to form a strategic plan to guide Notre Dame Regional High School for the next five years.
This is the first time Notre Dame has ever formed a strategic plan, according to principal Tim Garner.
Spring 2025 will mark the school's centennial anniversary. Garner said the upcoming milestone fueled school leaders' desire to define Notre Dame Regional's path forward.
"It sparked an opportunity to really do a deep dive into where we've been, where we're at and where we're going," Garner said.
The strategic plan will have eight focuses: academics, advancement, Catholic identity, enrollment, facilities, finance, governance and student life.
A steering committee made up of board members, parents, alumni parents, alumni, faculty and staff will work with Partners in Mission to form the plan. Partners in Mission is a Boston-based consulting firm geared toward bettering Catholic schools.
Garner estimated the plan will take nine months to form.
"This strategic plan is going to allow us to identify what our strengths are and what we can improve on," Garner said. "In doing that, I hope we're better equipped to meet the needs of students going forward."
Notre Dame Regional High School has seen steady yet incremental growth throughout its history.
Before St. Mary High School formed in what is now St. Mary Cathedral School, Catholic youth in the area studied at St. Vincent's College and the Loretta Academy.
The Rev. Eberhardt Pruente purchased in 1925 what is now St. Mary Cathedral School's building at the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets. The building served as St. Mary High School for 29 years until it could no longer accommodate its growing student body, according to Notre Dame Regional's website.
In 1954, classes began in a new building as Cape Girardeau Catholic High School and the school's name changed to Notre Dame High School in 1960.
Finally, in 1998, the school's population moved to its current building off Route K. The school was renamed Notre Dame Regional High School to reflect its broad enrollment.
Now, approximately 440 students study at Notre Dame Regional, according to Garner.
"We've never taken such an in-depth look at the high school," Garner said of the strategic planning process. "It is really something we as an administration, the faculty and community are excited about."
