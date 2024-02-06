Notre Dame presents 'Almost Maine' Nov. 4-6

John Cariani's "Almost Maine'' presented by Notre Dame Regional High School starts a three-day run, Nov. 4 through 6, at King Hall. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each night.

According to a news release from the school, the drama is set in Almost, Maine.

It goes on to describe the plot: "One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, the residents of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend in this delightful midwinter night's dream. And life for the people of Almost, Maine, will never be the same."