October 20, 2021
Notre Dame presents 'Almost Maine' Nov. 4-6
John Cariani's "Almost Maine'' presented by Notre Dame Regional High School starts a three-day run, Nov. 4 through 6, at King Hall. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each night. According to a news release from the school, the drama is set in Almost, Maine...
Sarah Yenesel
story image illustation

John Cariani's "Almost Maine'' presented by Notre Dame Regional High School starts a three-day run, Nov. 4 through 6, at King Hall. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each night.

According to a news release from the school, the drama is set in Almost, Maine.

It goes on to describe the plot: "One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, the residents of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend in this delightful midwinter night's dream. And life for the people of Almost, Maine, will never be the same."

Notre Dame Regional High School welcomes 15 actors to its stage -- Christina Blanquet, Maria Bleckler, Audrey Deken, Peter Dittmer, Michael Edwards, Madeline Hendrickson, Cameron Hinkebein, Cheyanne Joiner, Patrick Lutmer, Evan Missey, Lily Pennington, Anna Schuchardt, Lydia Strohmeyer, Mia Timlin and Stella Wright.

The play is directed by Cynthia King with assistant director Kaylin Zoellner.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by visiting www.notredamehighschool.org/fallplay.

Local News
