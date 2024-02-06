All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 9, 2017

Notre Dame prepares to raise curtain on theater upgrades after delays

Notre Dame Regional High School is getting back to a previously shelved plan to upgrade its theater. The school's development director, Tony Buehrle, said about six years ago, the school began on a three-phase project to build a second gym, upgrade the performing-arts space and expand the main gym, adding more seating...

Tyler Graef
Notre Dame Regional High School students rehearse for 'Fiddler on the Roof' in March. The school again is raising money for theater upgrades after the project was delayed by the diocese.
Notre Dame Regional High School students rehearse for 'Fiddler on the Roof' in March. The school again is raising money for theater upgrades after the project was delayed by the diocese.Laura Simon

Notre Dame Regional High School is getting back to a previously shelved plan to upgrade its theater.

The school’s development director, Tony Buehrle, said about six years ago, the school began on a three-phase project to build a second gym, upgrade the performing-arts space and expand the main gym, adding more seating.

Between completing the first objective and starting the second, the school was told to hold off by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, he said.

It since has been given permission to restart the $3.2 million theater upgrade plan.

He said while the school also works with local banks, the loan comes from the diocese.

Students read their lines before a dress rehearsal for Notre Dame's play, "The Dining Room," on Nov. 1 at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau. The school again is raising money for theater upgrades after the project was delayed by the diocese.
Students read their lines before a dress rehearsal for Notre Dame's play, "The Dining Room," on Nov. 1 at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau. The school again is raising money for theater upgrades after the project was delayed by the diocese.Andrew J. Whitaker

“Our responsibility is to have half the money in hand and half the money pledged,” he said, “because our bank is the diocese.”

The new theater, to be named King Hall after longtime theater director Cynthia King, will feature better seating, better lighting and sound systems and a fly system to house moveable set pieces above the stage.

The finished space is planned to feature 700 retractable seats.

“We think we can transform this room, this venue,” he said. “It will be a great educational tool for us.”

The upgrades will provide the school’s students more opportunities to gain experience on the technical and performance sides of the stage, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Buehrle said the new space, like the existing one, will continue to be used for assemblies, liturgy Masses and as a cafeteria during the school day.

It also will be used for extracurricular assemblies such as the annual craft show.

He said while school officials considered building a free-standing theater to house the upgrade, he said they didn’t feel it was necessary because the area already boasts several multi-thousand-seat-capacity theaters, such as those at Academic Hall at Southeast Missouri State University or Bedell Hall at the university’s River Campus.

“We feel like there are enough freestanding units,” he said. “This is an educational factor for us. ... If someone were to give us $10 million, we’d be open to that, but our desire is to utilize it with the limited income we have.”

He said fundraising is all being done with individual donations, mostly through the school’s alumni network.

“We’ll have a couple of events, but we’re not like, ‘Let’s have a dinner and raise $3,000’ kind of a thing,” Buehrle said.

The project’s timeline is contingent on fundraising, he said.

“If I don’t raise the money by spring, we’ll start in summer,” he said. “Fundraising has been ongoing. ... We are working to have alumni raise one-third and really just kicking off that part. So funding in-hand is minimal — 10 percent. But pledges are about 25 percent. ”

Even then, there will be a waiting period as the construction plans are re-evaluated and finalized and the school goes through the bidding with contractors.

“There are a lot of t’s to cross and i’s dotted,” Buehrle said.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing studen...
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy