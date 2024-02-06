Notre Dame Musical Flash Mob Returns

Inside Katy O'Ferrel's restaurant, Notre Dame Regional High School students, from left, Michael Edwards, Cameron Hinkebein, William Richards and Riley Baird, perform an altered version of "We're Looking For a Princess" from "Once Upon a Mattress" during a flash mob promotional event Tuesday.

Inside Katy O'Ferrel's restaurant, Notre Dame Regional High School students, from left, Michael Edwards, Cameron Hinkebein, William Richards and Riley Baird, perform an altered version of "We're Looking For a Princess" from "Once Upon a Mattress" during a flash mob promotional event Tuesday. Ellen Seyer, choir director and head of Notre Dame's music department, tweaked the lyrics to the song so the students could promote the upcoming April 7 through 10 performances at Notre Dame. For ticket information, visit notredamehighschool.org/musical/. Michael Leifer