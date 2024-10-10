Notre Dame inducting 2 into Performing and Visual Arts Hall of Fame

Notre Dame Regional High School will have two of its own be inducted into the Performing and Visual Arts (PAVA) Hall of Fame. Ellen Seyer and Jacob Seyer will be inducted Saturday, April 1, during a luncheon at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Ellen Seyer has been a faculty member at Notre Dame for 30 years. While there, she has been recognized by the Encore Federated Music Club, garnered two Outstanding Directors awards (2004, 2020) by the Missouri Choral Directors Association and received the National Society of High School Scholars Recognition.
Ellen Seyer has been the head of the Performing and Visual Arts department as well as the director of concert choir, treble choir, mixed chorus and the men's choir. While instructing these choirs, she also is involved in teaching oral communications and interpersonal communications, is the Tri-M Honor Society moderator and the vocal director of the spring musicals.
Jacob Seyer is a guitarist, instructor and international award-winning composer. His music is described as "sophisticated", "ground-breaking" and "full of variety". Jacob Seyer graduated from Notre Dame in 2010 and continued his education to get a bachelor's degree in music from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's degree from the University of British Columbia School of Music in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Jacob Seyer also has received the 2018 Vancouver Central School of Music Teacher of the year award. Outside of the classroom walls, he has toured in the United States, South Africa and Canada, and recently was awarded second prize in the 2021 Time of the Guitar International Composition competition for his piece, "Relictus (En Aethere)".
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.