NewsSeptember 22, 2020

Notre Dame holding annual Activity Week; dinners postponed

Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Activity Week fundraiser kicked off Friday, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 26. According to a news release, Activity Week’s purpose is to involve students, staff, parents and the community in raising funds to reduce the school’s operating budget. ...

Southeast Missourian
Students participate in the Notre Dame Regional High School Activity Week assembly Sept. 26, 2017, at the school in Cape Girardeau.
Students participate in the Notre Dame Regional High School Activity Week assembly Sept. 26, 2017, at the school in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Activity Week fundraiser kicked off Friday, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 26.

According to a news release, Activity Week’s purpose is to involve students, staff, parents and the community in raising funds to reduce the school’s operating budget.

Activities include an incentive contest among each class to sell the most magazine subscriptions, raffle tickets, candy and other items; an online silent auction open through Saturday; and, usually, public dinners.

However, the dinners scheduled for Monday through Thursday this week have been postponed, school spokesman Alex Jackson said by email Monday, due to student exposure to COVID-19 over the weekend. More information will be forthcoming on new dates for the dinners.

The class providing the largest profit per capita will have their king and queen candidate crowned at the Activity Week dance Saturday.

Details about class specific items, all-school items and silent auction are at www.notredamehighschool.org/activityweek.

According to previous reporting, Activity Week began in the 1960s as Varsity Week. In 1969, Varsity Week generated $5,181.95 with a per capita of about $15 per student. In 2019, now-principal Tim Garner told the Southeast Missourian that year’s Activity Week profit of $270,418 was the “fourth-highest total ever.”

