Notre Dame holding annual Activity Week; dinners postponed

Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Activity Week fundraiser kicked off Friday, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 26.

According to a news release, Activity Week’s purpose is to involve students, staff, parents and the community in raising funds to reduce the school’s operating budget.

Activities include an incentive contest among each class to sell the most magazine subscriptions, raffle tickets, candy and other items; an online silent auction open through Saturday; and, usually, public dinners.

However, the dinners scheduled for Monday through Thursday this week have been postponed, school spokesman Alex Jackson said by email Monday, due to student exposure to COVID-19 over the weekend. More information will be forthcoming on new dates for the dinners.