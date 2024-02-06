Notre Dame hires new director of development

Notre Dame Regional High School announced Monday, May 20, Nathan Martin as its new director of development.
Martin will wear many hats in the role, and his responsibilities will include managing the school’s annual fund, developing donor, corporate and Foundation relations programs, serving as executive director of NDHS Education Fund Foundation, overseeing focused fundraising initiatives and events and developing major gift strategies.
Martin returns to Notre Dame after serving as an assistant basketball coach from 2020 to 2022.
“I am very excited and grateful to be stepping into the role as development director for Notre Dame,” Martin said in a news release. “While on staff with the boys basketball program three years ago, I quickly learned that Notre Dame is one large family that greatly supports its students, faculty and everyone involved with the school. Notre Dame is an amazing place that provides a wonderful spiritual and educational experience for its students and faculty.”
A 2012 graduate of Puxico High School, Martin attended Three Rivers College, where he played on the basketball team. After leaving TRC, Martin earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in Parks, Recreation and Tourism before receiving a master’s degree in Sport and Athletic Administration from Gonzaga University in 2018.
Martin spent two years teaching and coaching at Puxico before working for the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department for another two years. Recently, Martin served as a fitness plus supervisor in Dexter for Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Notre Dame principal Tim Garner said the school is “getting an individual who already understands how special a place this school is to be a part of.”
“He brings a passion for life but also for making Notre Dame a better place,” Garner said. “Nathan has the ability to sit down with anyone and instantly allow them to feel comfortable. These are the characteristics that we are looking for in a development director. As we transition to a president/principal model for the school, I look forward to working with Nathan in expanding our relationships within the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois areas. His energy and enthusiasm will serve him well in directing our fundraising efforts and activities. As he learns the intricacies of how our Foundation functions and how our fundraising events work, I know we will be able to work together to grow a more vibrant and robust foundation for the school.”
