Notre Dame hires new director of development

A 2012 graduate of Puxico High School, Martin attended Three Rivers College, where he played on the basketball team. After leaving TRC, Martin earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in Parks, Recreation and Tourism before receiving a master’s degree in Sport and Athletic Administration from Gonzaga University in 2018.

Martin spent two years teaching and coaching at Puxico before working for the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department for another two years. Recently, Martin served as a fitness plus supervisor in Dexter for Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Notre Dame principal Tim Garner said the school is “getting an individual who already understands how special a place this school is to be a part of.”

“He brings a passion for life but also for making Notre Dame a better place,” Garner said. “Nathan has the ability to sit down with anyone and instantly allow them to feel comfortable. These are the characteristics that we are looking for in a development director. As we transition to a president/principal model for the school, I look forward to working with Nathan in expanding our relationships within the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois areas. His energy and enthusiasm will serve him well in directing our fundraising efforts and activities. As he learns the intricacies of how our Foundation functions and how our fundraising events work, I know we will be able to work together to grow a more vibrant and robust foundation for the school.”