Notre Dame High senior records perfect ACT score

A Notre Dame Regional High School senior received a perfect score on her ACT.
Evelyn Jones secured a 36 on the standardized test, in addition to being named valedictorian of the Class of 2023. Jones also has received a slew of scholarships and recognitions from various organizations.
According to Prep Scholar, she is among the around 0.3% of students to get a perfect score on the ACT -- which is often used to determine college eligibility and scholarships. More than a million students take the ACT every year.
The senior from Jackson is a member of National Honor Society, vice president of National Spanish Society and president of Science Club, among other extracurricular activities.
Jones plans to attend the University of Missouri post-graduation and study biochemistry on the pre-medicine track.
