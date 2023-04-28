Notre Dame High senior records perfect ACT score

According to Prep Scholar, she is among the around 0.3% of students to get a perfect score on the ACT -- which is often used to determine college eligibility and scholarships. More than a million students take the ACT every year.

The senior from Jackson is a member of National Honor Society, vice president of National Spanish Society and president of Science Club, among other extracurricular activities.

Jones plans to attend the University of Missouri post-graduation and study biochemistry on the pre-medicine track.