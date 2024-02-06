Though down from last year’s record-breaking amount of $301,731 during the school’s annual Activity Week, Notre Dame Regional High School interim principal Tim Garner said this year’s profit of $270,418 was the “fourth-highest total ever.”
The purpose of Activity Week — Sept. 20 to 28 — is to involve students, staff, parents and the community in raising funds to reduce the school’s operating budget, according to the school.
Garner follows in the footsteps of former principal Brother David Migliorino, OSF, who was “the school’s biggest cheerleader,” Garner said. Migliorino accepted the position of principal of Saint Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, New York. His last day at Notre Dame was Aug. 20.
During Activity Week, Garner said students are responsible for serving food at the school-hosted dinners, helping with car washes and tackling community service projects. They also participate in schoolwide sales of magazine subscriptions, candy, mums, Imo’s Pizza, fruit, Butter Braids and trash bags — “a huge seller,” he said. “A lot of times companies will buy their year supply of trash bags.”
Class-specific items are also sold. Juniors sold items from Stonie’s Sausage Shop and seniors sold cheesecakes from My Daddy’s Cheesecake Bakery and Cafe.
This year, the school’s 144 seniors brought in $99,921, Garner said. But all students are expected to bring enthusiasm for the week, he said.
Funds go toward the school’s operating budget and any excess funds will be used for capital building improvements, Garner said.
Since Migliorino’s departure, “a lot more people” are able to step up and use their talents and gifts, Garner explained. “It’s much more of a collective effort,” he said, adding, “At no time would I even try to be who Brother David was.”
“It’s a small business for a week, and we wouldn’t be able to do it without our mother volunteers, either,” Garner said. Dean of student activities Paul Untereinner also “put a huge amount of effort into this,” Garner said.
By email Tuesday, Notre Dame development coordinator Alex Jackson said Activity Week began in the 1960s as Varsity Week. In 1969, Varsity Week generated $5,181.95 with a per capita of about $15 per student, he said.
