EducationMay 13, 2024

Notre Dame creating 'servant leaders' through partnership with Chick-fil-A

Notre Dame Regional High School partnered with Chick-fil-A during the 2023-24 school year to teach students the importance of "servant leadership" through the company's Leader Academy program.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Notre Dame Regional High School on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Notre Dame Regional High School on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Southeast Missourian file

On Friday, May 10, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy participants completed their "impact project," donating more than 1,600 self-care and hygiene products to LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in Cape Girardeau through a donation drive at the school. Additionally, a check for $350, raised by receiving a grant through the program and a parent donation, was given to the shelter.

Earlier in the school year, students contacted local businesses to set up collection boxes and arranged a donation contest during homecoming week that pitted each grade against each other with a dress-down day as an incentive. Through the program's effort, more than 4,000 items — including the 1,600 collected Friday — were gifted to LifeHouse.

"I could not be prouder of our students for stepping into that servant leadership role and doing so purposefully," said Laura Halter, director of Student Life and sponsor of the program. "They wanted to do a good job and you could see the progression over time."

Halter was impressed that the students — a group of 25 sophomores who were nominated for the program by their teachers — stepped up and organized each event themselves.

"After our last meeting, when the kids left, we turned to each other and said, 'Oh my goodness, that is what servant leadership is,'" Halter said. "Because they turned to us and said, 'We want to ask the whole school how can we get more items.' They came up with (the idea that) each grade needs to bring something. We did not facilitate that at all. They took control of the meeting and that's how we knew that the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy worked."

The academy is "one of the largest leadership-specific high school programs in America" with more than 200,000 students and 1,100 schools participating across 45 states. The program aims to engage students with their interests, expose them to unique ideas and insights and equip them with "tangible tools for their leadership journey."

According to Halter, Notre Dame was contacted by Chick-fil-A to participate in the program at no cost to the school.

"Last spring, Mr. (Tim) Garner forwarded an email from Chick-Fil-A asking us to be a Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy school," Halter said. "I didn't know if we'd been asked in the past, but this is the first time that it came to my attention. I asked, 'What do you think?' And I said, 'I think it's a great opportunity.'

"Obviously, Chick-fil-A is an outstanding business and has an outstanding business model, so, not really knowing what we were getting into, we said 'yes' and thank goodness that we did."

Because of the program's success in its first year, Notre Dame was asked to participate again next year with a new group of sophomores, whose nominations will be finalized soon.

"To say that we were successful is an understatement," Halter said.

