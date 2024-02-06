Notre Dame Regional High School partnered with Chick-fil-A during the 2023-24 school year to teach students the importance of "servant leadership" through the company's Leader Academy program.

On Friday, May 10, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy participants completed their "impact project," donating more than 1,600 self-care and hygiene products to LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in Cape Girardeau through a donation drive at the school. Additionally, a check for $350, raised by receiving a grant through the program and a parent donation, was given to the shelter.

Earlier in the school year, students contacted local businesses to set up collection boxes and arranged a donation contest during homecoming week that pitted each grade against each other with a dress-down day as an incentive. Through the program's effort, more than 4,000 items — including the 1,600 collected Friday — were gifted to LifeHouse.

"I could not be prouder of our students for stepping into that servant leadership role and doing so purposefully," said Laura Halter, director of Student Life and sponsor of the program. "They wanted to do a good job and you could see the progression over time."

Halter was impressed that the students — a group of 25 sophomores who were nominated for the program by their teachers — stepped up and organized each event themselves.

"After our last meeting, when the kids left, we turned to each other and said, 'Oh my goodness, that is what servant leadership is,'" Halter said. "Because they turned to us and said, 'We want to ask the whole school how can we get more items.' They came up with (the idea that) each grade needs to bring something. We did not facilitate that at all. They took control of the meeting and that's how we knew that the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy worked."